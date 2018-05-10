Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi meets family members of Congress leader who died during campaigning

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met family members of H V Madalli here at Hallikeri village.

Madalli who suffered a severe injury on Tuesday while campaigning for Congress candidate Vinod Asuti passed away on Thursday. Rahul paid rich tributes to Madalli and hailed his contribution for the party.

Later he had a closed door meeting with daughters and son of Madalli for about 10 minutes.

Rahul was accompanied by Minister H K Patil, AICC in charge for Karnataka Assembly election KC Venugopal. Former MLA DR Patil's, AICC leader Manikayam Tagore.

Later, speaking to reporters, Madalli's son Venkatesh said that Rahul had expressed grief over the sudden demise of his father. He assured that Congress would stand with the family always. "He asked about family members and consoled them.

He did not speak much, instead he patiently heard about the achievements of my father. He also recalled many meetings with my father," he said.

Venkatesh informed that when his father was admitted to the hospital, he had inquired about his condition and had assured that he would attend the funeral but did not make it.

Senior Congress leader HK Patil told Express that Madalli was a true Congress man, his demise was a huge loss to the party. "He was so involved in party affairs that he forgot his personal life, " remembered Patil.

