Litmus test for Chief Minister’s welfare pitch

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we touch the outskirts of Ballari town in Karnataka, it is hard to miss the sight of huge iron ore-bearing mountain tops. The district accounts for almost 25 per cent of India’s iron ore mines but is currently in the news for the return of family members and followers of the infamous Gali Janardhana Reddy to the BJP as the saffron party seeks to oust the Siddaramaiah government of the Congress in the election that is just two days away.

Even a tea stall by the roadside resembles a TV studio. We make our way into one for a cup of steaming chai, and join a group of locals engaged in a heated debate. “We have never seen any government implement as many welfare schemes for the poor as Siddaramaiah did in the past five years,” Erraswamy, a Scheduled Caste member, argues. Roshan Ali nods in agreement, but Nagaraj, who belongs to the upper layer of OBCs, interjects and insists that Ballari prospered only when the BJP (read Janardhana Reddy) was in power, thanks to the hectic mining activity by the baron. “To whom does this mountain of mine belong? To the government and, thereby, to the people,” counters Erraswamy.

This is just one example but it is obvious that in more ways than one, the narrative of the Karnataka election goes beyond the three main political parties - Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular). When the verdict is out on May 15, it will indicate whether welfare policies, which have acquired a negative connotation post globalisation in the 1990s, will return to dominate Indian politics once again.

If Narendra Modi versus the Rest was the theme of the 2014 national election, it is Siddaramaiah versus the Rest in Karnataka. And, that includes the Karnataka Chief Minister’s adversaries in the Congress, the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned with the prime minister himself addressing close to two dozen rallies and party chief Amit Shah sharpening the poll strategy, and the JD(S) hoping to be the kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly, as most pre-poll surveys suggest.

Over the past five years, Siddaramaiah, the first chief minister to last a full term in almost three decades, implemented a host of welfare programmes for BPL families, chief among them being Anna Bhagya (free rice and subsidised grains), Ksheera Bhagya (flavoured milk to school-going children) and Akshara Dasoha (mid-day meals). In the process, he carefully nurtured a core voter base for the Congress comprising the SCs (17%), STs (7%), Muslims (13%) and the lower strata among the Backward Classess. In doing so, he did not hesitate to alienate the two dominant caste groups in the State – Lingayats and Vokkaligas. With the Lingayats (around 18 per cent) predominantly preferring the BJP in the past and even now, despite Siddaramaiah’s move to drive a wedge by according them minority status, and the Vokkaligas (15 per cent) sailing with the JD(S), the Congress leader saw AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, BCs and Dalits) as the only way to counter the two caste groups long used to dominating the power structure.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigns in Mysuru on Wednesday | Express

On the outskirts of Tumakuru town - fast emerging as an industrial base and an offshoot of the new economic policy pursued by Siddaramaiah to develop satellite towns to ease the pressure on Bengaluru –Ramakrishna, a teacher, and himself a Lingayat, admits that though the government did something for everyone, his community members as also Vokkaligas are unhappy with the chief minister. Shiva Kumar, a PWD contractor in T Nulenur, is more vocal as he frowns, “Siddaramaiah implemented schemes only for some sections.” Read weaker classes.

It is this welfare politics of Siddaramaiah (not necessarily of the Congress) that precluded the possibility of weaker sections fully embracing the BJP, thereby making it difficult for the saffron party to crack the code. While we did not see any pro-incumbency wave, there is no anti-incumbency mood either, with the result likely to depend more on local factors and candidates.

Unlike Tamil Nadu or the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh where a strong linguistic identity exists, the mix of Marathi, Telugu and Konkani speaking population in large parts of Karnataka has resulted in the absence of a dominant ethnic or linguistic aspiration. “It is precisely because of this reason that the BJP was able to score early success in Karnataka compared to Tamil Nadu or AP. Not surprisingly, the BJP’s vote share jumped from 2.5 per cent in 1989 to 28 per cent in 1991 after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” points out political analyst Sajjan Kumar.

Interestingly, apart from pockets in Hyderabad and Central Karnataka, the BJP is primarily strong in Mumbai-Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka where non-Kannadigas are in large numbers. In the Mysuru belt, which represents the Kannada identity in its fullest form, it is either the Congress or the JD(S). Even in 2008 when the BJP formed the government, it had secured only six of the 45 seats at stake in the Mysuru belt and 12 out of 31 in Hyderabad Karnataka.

However, it is the Karnataka version of AHINDA pursued by Siddaramaiah that has made the task of the BJP tougher than it would have imagined. “If Siddaramaiah is not in the picture, we would have swept the election without even coming here,” a Union minister, among the many BJP national leaders camping in Bengaluru, admits. In Mumbai-Karnataka, where the BJP won 36 of the 50 seats in 2008, the Congress and the saffron party are expected to get 42 per cent each, according to a pre-poll survey done by Lokniti-CSDS. The survey, conducted in the first week of May suggests that both the parties are likely to get more or less the same vote share in central and coastal Karnataka as well.

Though bolstered by the return of B S Yeddyurappa, the chief ministerial face of the BJP, as also Gali Janardhana Reddy’s follower Sriramulu, who has now emerged as the tribal face for the saffron party, it appears to have suffered a dent in the extent of support it had from SCs and some weaker sections in 2008, apart from Muslims consolidating in favour of the Congress. Despite being in power for five years, the Congress is expected to get one per cent more vote share compared to 2013 (37), according to CSDS. The BJP is also likely to add just one per cent to its 2013 score of 32, going by the combined votes secured by the party and the then estranged Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu groups.

“We voted for the KJP of Yeddyurappa in 2013 but this time we shall vote for the Congress,” says Munnabhai, a timber merchant in Nalluru village of Chennagiri constituency. “More than welfare, we want peace and Siddaramaiah has ensured that,” he reasons, advising Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen not to campaign for JD(S) as it is unlikely to cut ice with Muslim voters. For Alla Baksh of Harihara, adjoining the national highway that takes you to Pune, the last time the choice was JD(S) but now it is Siddaramaiah.

But when one hits Belgaum and travels towards the coast cutting through Udupi, the Modi factor emerges and it is also here that the Congress faces a demographic disadvantage. To a group of BC youth chatting near a stadium in Karwar, the choice is clear – it is the BJP, because of what they describe as land jihad. They point at Muslims from Kerala investing heavily in real estate in this belt as a result of which locals are losing control over land. The problem, though, for the BJP is that such a polarisation is restricted to parts of the state.

“The BJP’s campaign has not been able to appeal to local issues,” explains Dr Narender Pani, professor of social sciences who teaches at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, and blames it on over-centralisation, an old Congress problem. A senior BJP leader, however, feels the party will benefit immensely as multiple leaders - right from the prime minister to the local face (BSY) are capable of pulling votes. For the Congress he had a piece of advice: “Like Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Siddaramaiah should have asked Rahul Gandhi not to campaign. Unlike the BJP, for the Congress it is just Siddaramaiah who can get votes, but he has not been able to match our campaign blitz.”

In fact, even at the cost of angering the Lingayats, the BJP denied ticket to Yeddyurappa’s son to convey the message that it is cutting the line of succession to avoid being seen as just accommodating the Lingayats. Parallelly, the party is subtly dropping hints of Sriramulu being considered for the post of deputy CM and even had his photo on the cover of the BJP’s manifesto in its attempt to garner a chunk of the tribal vote.

BSY apart, Sriramulu was also given a chopper to criss-cross tribal-dominated pockets to improve the party’s appeal among them.As the cacophony ends and voters are set to make their choice on May 12, one has to wait and see if the pro-poor welfarist strategy of Siddaramaiah is good enough to counter the BJP’s core ideological construct topped by Modi’s appeal among voters.