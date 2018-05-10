Regret leaving BJP, I made a mistake, says B S Yeddyurappa

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

SHIKARIPURA: For BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, it is not all about winning Shikaripura, the constituency that has elected him seven times. The 75-year-old shoulders the responsibility of taking his party beyond the magic figure of 113 seats and, most importantly, ensuring consolidation of Lingayat votes in BJP’s favour post the minority religion status row. In a chat with TNIE amid the busy campaign schedule in Shikaripura, Yeddyurappa talks about why he firmly believes that he will take oath as Chief Minister on May 17, 2018. Excerpts:

You have campaigned in Shikaripura just for a day. How confident are you of a victory?

I have visited Shikaripura only today (Wednesday) and I will be in Badami tomorrow (Thursday). I have left it to our workers who have been toiling day and night for me. I am visiting a few villages today seeking support, but have to return to campaigning in Badami. I don’t have to bother about it (winning). I will win by a margin of 50,000 votes.

Congress is confident of returning to power. Your observation?

These surveys suggesting a majority for the Congress are wrong. I am telling you today that we are going to get more than 140-150 seats and I am going to form government on May 17. I have also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the occasion and wish the government.

Is the BJP heavily dependent on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to win this election?

PM Modi is the tallest leader in the world. He wants a Congress-mukt Bharat. That is the intention. That is why he is spending so much time and supporting us. We will form the government because of his good work. He has allotted crores of rupees for national highways, railways and infrastructure for Karnataka.

Is the BJP’s central leadership overshadowing state leadership?

Who are Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? Are they state leaders? Congress brings them, but cries foul when Yeddyurappa brings Narendra Modi. He is the Prime Minister of India. We are striving for a Congress-mukt Bharat and naturally, its effects are being felt. Will Siddaramaiah win in Chamundeshwari? He ran away to Badami because he won’t win.

Will Sriramulu be made the next Deputy Chief Minister?

That question doesn’t arise now.

Congress claims the upper hand in Old Mysore region.

That is a misconception. Let me tell you that we will win at least four seats each in Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts. I can even name our candidates who will win.

Congress has accused the BJP of conspiracy in the voter ID card scam unearthed in Bengaluru. Your comments?

They were found in a Congress leader’s house. Elections should be countermanded and action should be initiated against those who did this. Such things are happening in Bidar too. We have written dozens of letters to the Election Commission about this, but they refuse to take any action. I urge them to act at least now. Whichever party they belong to, action should be initiated.

Will BJP lose its Lingayat vote share to the Congress over minority religion status row?

That is impossible. The Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue is over. The Congress is keeping mum over the issue fearing a backlash. This was a political stunt and nobody will gain anything out of it. If anything, it will boomerang on the Congress.

Why is Hindutva a primary agenda for your leaders?

Have you heard me speak about it since morning? We do not differentiate between Muslims, Christians or anyone — all are equal. I have promised to increase the money provided under the Bhagyalakshmi scheme to `2 lakh. At least 25%-30% Muslims will benefit from the scheme. I have never indulged in communal politics.

Will public’s memory of 2013 dent BJP’s prospects this election?

No, not at all. We were split into three groups — BJP, KJP and Sriramulu’s party — in 2013 and hence the Congress won. But, today we are united. There are no issues amongst us and we will win comfortably.



Do you regret quitting the BJP?

Yes, definitely. I made a mistake. Even then, they (senior leadership) have forgiven me and given such a responsibility. Throughout the country, for the very first time, they have announced a CM candidate only in Karnataka soon after I became the state president. I have been touring the state for two years now and I am very happy that Modi and Shah have expressed so much confidence in me.



An internal survey of the Congress suggested that winning Varuna would have been a challenge for Yathindra had your son Vijayendra contested. Why wasn’t a ticket given to him?

My son worked in Varuna for the welfare of people before ticket distribution and continues to work even after he was denied ticket. Nothing has changed. He is working as hard as he would have had he been the candidate and the challenge is still present for the Congress. It was senior party leadership’s decision that it was better if the chief ministerial candidate’s son did not contest.