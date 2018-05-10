Home States Karnataka

Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

BJP leader and party Rajajinagar candidate S Suresh Kumar rubbished allegation that his daughter was distributing money.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leader and party Rajajinagar candidate S Suresh Kumar rubbished allegation that his daughter was distributing money.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, he said it is a conspiracy by former mayor and Congress candidate Padmavati. He said his daughter  Disha is not associated with politics and is working with the social media team. “While she was discussing social media initiatives at Rajajinagar Yuva Morcha Vice President Yashesh’s office, Congress workers barged into the office and accused her of distributing cash. They misbehaved with her,” he said.  Disha said around 50-60 Congress workers were involved. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP S Suresh Kumar Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

Politicos head to parks and gyms, and pedal to win over voters

BJP, Congress trade charges, accuse each other of election malpractice

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona