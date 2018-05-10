Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leader and party Rajajinagar candidate S Suresh Kumar rubbished allegation that his daughter was distributing money.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, he said it is a conspiracy by former mayor and Congress candidate Padmavati. He said his daughter Disha is not associated with politics and is working with the social media team. “While she was discussing social media initiatives at Rajajinagar Yuva Morcha Vice President Yashesh’s office, Congress workers barged into the office and accused her of distributing cash. They misbehaved with her,” he said. Disha said around 50-60 Congress workers were involved.