Traditional polling stations to motivate tribals for voting

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to set up traditional polling stations within two kms of tribal settlements in eight districts of the state. The tribals can also arrive in their traditional attire to vote, CEO Sanjiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

After launching a documentary as well as materials prepared to motivate the tribals to exercise their franchise on May 12 assembly elections, Kumar said that 28 traditional polling stations will be set up in Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Chikkamagalur.

He explained that the number of tribal voters in eight districts is 5,15,190, which includes 2,58,395 female and 2,56,795 male voters. This year, 3,559 youths were added to the electoral rolls as they attained the age of 18 years. “Awareness was created among them to vote through EVMs by the social welfare department,” he said.

Kumar said that this time there are 224 observers who will be there to oversee polls in 33 poll districts, as against 155 observers in previous polls. A total of 3.65 lakh staff are ready to conduct polls. Total 38 counting centres will be established. A five-member international delegation will visit Karnataka to learn and know the voting process this time.

Seizures on Wednesday:

Rs 79.29 crore in cash

Rs 24.21-crore worth 5.23 lakh litres of liquor

Rs 64.53 crore material, including gold and silver