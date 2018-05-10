Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The re-entry of BJP leader Katta Subramanya Naidu into Shivajinagar has left incumbent MLA and Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet Roshan Baig worrying. Banking on the Minority and Tamil-speaking voters here, Baig (64) is expected to retain the seat. But issues such as the murder of RSS worker Rudresh could play a role in consolidating Hindu votes in favour of Naidu (67).

Ramaswamypalya, Jayamahal, Sampangiramanagar, Ulsoor, Bharathinagar, Shivajinagar and Vasanthnagar are the BBMP wards that come under this constituency. Residents say the constituency has not seen munch changes like neighbouring Chickpet and Gandhinagar. Residents also feel there are neither plans to congest the constituency nor improve the living standards. A minority-dominated constituency, it faces age-old problems like garbage menace, presence of stray dogs, drinking water scarcity, narrow roads, and encroachment of footpaths.

JD(S) candidate Shaikah Mastan Ali has declared zero assets. A flower decorator by profession, Ali may snatch some Minority votes, who otherwise are expected to support the Congress. Apart from a few decisions like the move to upgrade Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital into a super-speciality medical college, nothing remarkable has been done by Baig to change the face of the area. However, the “bhagyas” and Indira Canteens of the state government are likely to impress the voters.All though there are criminal cases pending against Naidu and Baig, people say they are not bothered about it.