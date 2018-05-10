Home States Karnataka

Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

The re-entry of BJP leader Katta Subramanya Naidu into Shivajinagar has left incumbent MLA and Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet Roshan Baig worrying.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The re-entry of BJP leader Katta Subramanya Naidu into Shivajinagar has left incumbent MLA and Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet Roshan Baig worrying. Banking on the Minority and Tamil-speaking voters here, Baig (64) is expected to retain the seat. But issues such as the murder of RSS worker Rudresh could play a role in consolidating Hindu votes in favour of Naidu (67).

Ramaswamypalya, Jayamahal, Sampangiramanagar, Ulsoor, Bharathinagar, Shivajinagar and Vasanthnagar are the BBMP wards that come under this constituency. Residents say the constituency has not seen munch changes like neighbouring Chickpet and Gandhinagar. Residents also feel there are neither plans to congest the constituency nor improve the living standards. A minority-dominated constituency, it faces age-old problems like garbage menace, presence of stray dogs, drinking water scarcity, narrow roads, and encroachment of footpaths.  

JD(S) candidate Shaikah Mastan Ali has declared zero assets. A flower decorator by profession, Ali may snatch some Minority votes, who otherwise are expected to support the Congress. Apart from a few decisions like the move to upgrade  Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital into a super-speciality medical college, nothing remarkable has been done by Baig to change the face of the area.  However, the “bhagyas” and Indira Canteens of the state government are likely to impress the voters.All though there are criminal cases pending against Naidu and Baig, people say they are not bothered about it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Katta Subramanya Naidu RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

Politicos head to parks and gyms, and pedal to win over voters

BJP, Congress trade charges, accuse each other of election malpractice

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona