Two senior officers including home guard killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: In a road mishap in the early hours of Thursday, two senior police officers including a home guard were killed at Mallapur Cross in Bagalkot in a road accident. The deceased are identified as Dy SP Marlingegowda, Circle Inspector KH Shivaswamy and home guard Venugopal.

The incident occurred when the officers were returning to Bagalkot after their day long visits to the polling stations as part of election duty across the district. While heading to their residence a lorry rammed into their vehicle and two senior officers including a driver (home guard) succumbed to injuries.

Passersby brought the incident to the notice of the police who soon rushed to the spot and found senior officials dead. Police detained the injured lorry driver and hospitalized him for medical treatment. According to police, the officers were returning after completing their election duty when the lorry clashed with the police vehicle. The officers faced severe head injuries and were killed on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy. A complaint has been registered and investigations are on.