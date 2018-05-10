Home States Karnataka

Two senior officers including home guard killed in road mishap

The incident occurred when the officers were returning to Bagalkot after their day long visits to the polling stations as part of election duty across the district.

Published: 10th May 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: In a road mishap in the early hours of Thursday, two senior police officers including a home guard were killed at Mallapur Cross in Bagalkot in a road accident. The deceased are identified as Dy SP Marlingegowda, Circle Inspector KH Shivaswamy and home guard Venugopal.

The incident occurred when the officers were returning to Bagalkot after their day long visits to the polling stations as part of election duty across the district. While heading to their residence a lorry rammed into their vehicle and two senior officers including a driver (home guard) succumbed to injuries.

Passersby brought the incident to the notice of the police who soon rushed to the spot and found senior officials dead. Police detained the injured lorry driver and hospitalized him for medical treatment. According to police, the officers were returning after completing their election duty when the lorry clashed with the police vehicle. The officers faced severe head injuries and were killed on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy. A complaint has been registered and investigations are on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bagalkot Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Three police officers on their way to Karnataka election duty die in a road accident

Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018