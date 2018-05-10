Home States Karnataka

When a press conference backfired on Congress

A press meet by B Janadhan Poojary, a veteran Congress leader, intended to drum up support for Congress, went terribly wrong for the party on Wednesday.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A press meet by B Janadhan Poojary, a veteran Congress leader, intended to drum up support for Congress, went terribly wrong for the party on Wednesday. Poojary, a former union minister, had kept himself away from campaigning during this election mainly because of his ill-health. However, with just two days left for campaigning, Mangaluru South Congress candidate J R Lobo managed to get him to address a press conference mainly to steer clear of a controversy surrounding the renaming of Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru.

When reporters started asking questions to Poojary, the veteran leader who is known to call spade a spade, predicted a hung assembly and also attributed it to the ‘arrogance’ of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and neglect of party workers by him. He, however, maintained that the incumbent CM has done a good job during his tenure. He also took exception to Congress fielding Ashok Kheny and Anand Singh. “To fight corruption, one has to lead by example,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B Janadhan Poojary Congress Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

Politicos head to parks and gyms, and pedal to win over voters

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona