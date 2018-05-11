‘Anti-national forces have joined hands to defeat BJP’

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Anti-national forces have joined hands to implement devious schemes to defeat BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath addressing a massive gathering at the end of the roadshow in BC Road said anti-national forces displaying little interest to tackle poverty, corruption, goondaism and Jihadi had launched a collective campaign against BJP.

“Thus this election is crucial to establish a Rama Rajya in Karnataka and thus the need to win each assembly constituency,’’ Yogi Adityanath stressed. The strength of Congress was reduced to seven seats in the 403-seat UP assembly. In 2019, Congress strength will be further reduced to zero in UP, he predicted. “I have come all the way from UP in order to appeal voters on drowning Congress in the Arabian sea,” he said and added that BJP will work for the welfare of farmers and women.