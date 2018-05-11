‘Badami crowds point to Siddu loss’

Express News Service

BADAMI/ SHIKARIPURA: On the last day of campaigning, BJPs chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa split his time between Badami and Shikaripura constituencies on Thursday. While he took out a roadshow in his home constituency Shikaripura, he campaigned at Badami and Guledgudda towns of Badami constituency for party candidate B Sriramulu, who is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah.

Yeddyurappa, who began his day at Shikaripura, travelled to the helipad at Hirekerur – 30km from Shikaripura – to fly to Badami. He and other BJP leaders such as Sriramulu had a meeting ahead of the arrival of party national president Amit Shah. Speaking to reporters ahead of the roadshow, he said that people of Badami would punish Siddaramaiah for dividing the Lingayat community. Saying that Sriramulu would win by more than 25,000 votes, he promised funds to the tune of `200 crores to develop Badami and other tourist destinations if BJP was elected. Following Shah’s arrival, Yeddyurappa took part in a massive road show in Badami town after which he headed to Guledgudda village. After Shah left for Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa headed back to Shikaripura.

In Shikaripura, Yeddyurappa sought the blessings of Lord Huchcharayaswamy and took out another road show till 5pm. Speaking to media persons in Shikaripura, he said, “Let Rahul Gandhi understand what Hindutva means before making allegations against PM Modi. No need to learn about Hindu religion and culture from those who have come from Italy.” This was in reaction to Rahul saying that Modi knows nothing about Hindutva.

The party received an overwhelming response to the roadshow held in Badami on Thursday afternoon. Yeddyurappa said the huge gathering is proof that Siddaramaiah will lose here.

Face-off

During the roadshow, processions by both BJP candidate B S Yeddyurappa and Congress candidate Goni Malatesh came face-to-face. This was followed by supporters of both the parties shouting slogans in the favour of their leaders. Sensing trouble, police was forced to divert Yeddyurappa’s rally. District BJP president S Rudregowda, MLA B Y Raghavendra, actor and director Indrajit Lankesh and other BJP leaders also participated in the roadshow.