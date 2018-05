By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 30-year-old man was found brutally murdered on the eve of elections here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran who was a resident of Vajamangala. He was working at the laddoo counter at Chamundi Hill temple.

The body of Kiran, suspected to have been burnt by the perpetrators, was found near a farm on Mysuru-uttanahalli road.

K R Police are investigating.