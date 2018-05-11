Home States Karnataka

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

An FIR has been registered against sitting MLA Munirathna who is the Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency where thousands of genuine voter ID cards were seized.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against sitting MLA Munirathna who is the Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency where thousands of genuine voter ID cards were seized from a flat on Tuesday night. The decision on whether to countermand the polls in this segment now rests with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who rushed to Bengaluru on Wednesday night, has submitted a report on the probe so far into this serious case, which is being seen as an attempt to subvert free and fair elections in that constituency.

Munirathna has been named accused number 14 in the FIR in the case. BJP and JD(S) had made allegations that this hoarding of original voter ID cards along with 6,342 voter application acknowledgement receipts with BBMP seal, and another 20,700 acknowledgement receipts without BBMP seals, was the doing of the MLA along with his supporters to win the elections by hook or crook.
The ECI had ordered a thorough probe into the case and the Jalahalli police plan to summon Munirathna to question him in connection with the case. The other accused persons are however absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

Chief Electoral Officer (Karnataka) Sanjiv Kumar said the DEC heard all the stakeholders on Thursday morning and a decision on whether the poll in this segment would be scrapped or not will be taken early by the ECI in appropriate time. 

EPIC SCAM
May 8: EC team seizes EPIC cards, voter slips from a flat in Jalahalli
Campaign material found was allegedly for Cong MLA Munirathna
BJP, JD(S) demand scrapping of RR Nagar poll
EC asks officer to probe 
May 9: EC officer submits report
May 10: FIR filed against 14 including Cong MLA Munirathna
Munirathna denies any role

