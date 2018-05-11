Home States Karnataka

Congress candidate’s cousin, wife end lives in lodge

Byadgi Congress candidate Shivangouda R Patil’s cousin and his wife committed suicide at  a lodge in Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Byadgi Congress candidate Shivangouda R Patil’s cousin and his wife committed suicide at a lodge in Dharmasthala on Wednesday. The deceased are Murthunjay J Patil and his wife Netrawati M Patil. Murthunjay J Patil was a leading chilli merchant in Byadgi and also a social worker.

The couple left a death note, in which they wrote the democratic system has collapsed and money, liquor and muscle power are dominating the elections.  

Sri Dharmasthala Dharamadhikari Dr Veerendra Hegde has to take a lead to rectify the democratic.

Murthunjay Patil’s wife Netrawati was an artist. She used to do bridal works, including mehandi, freely. Knowing the incident, hundreds of people rushed to their residence at Basaveshwar Nagar in Byadgi.
The couple has two daughters and a son. Meena, who lives in America, and Krupa, who resides in Bengaluru, have rushed to Byadgi knowing the news. Son Anoop, who is an engineer in London, is expected to arrive on Saturday. 

The funeral will be held in Byadgi after the arrival on Anoop on May 13, according to family sources. District Minister Rudrappa Lamani, Byadgi MLA B N Shivannavar, ZP president Kotreshappa Baseganni and former MLA Sureshgouda Patil expressed condolence. A case has registered.

