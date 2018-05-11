Congress leader attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Mangaluru: A Congress leader and his wife were attacked allegedly by BJP workers after they barged into their house at Sajeepamooda village of Bantwal taluk on Thursday midnight.

According to police, a gang of over a dozen people entered Bantwal taluk panchayat member Sanjeeva Poojary's house and thrashed him and his wife. They also damaged his car, destroyed furniture in house and window panes before leaving the spot.

Sanjeev is a close aid of district minister and Bantwal Congress candidate B Ramanath Rai.

Later, Sanjeev and his wife were admitted to Fr Muller Hospital in Thumbe. Bantwal rural police have registered a case.