Home States Karnataka

Congress leader attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Karnataka

A gang of over a dozen people entered Bantwal taluk panchayat member Sanjeeva Poojary's house and thrashed him and his wife.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mangaluru: A Congress leader and his wife were attacked allegedly by BJP workers after they barged into their house at Sajeepamooda village of Bantwal taluk on Thursday midnight.

According to police, a gang of over a dozen people entered Bantwal taluk panchayat member Sanjeeva Poojary's house and thrashed him and his wife. They also damaged his car, destroyed furniture in house and window panes before leaving the spot.

Sanjeev is a close aid of district minister and Bantwal Congress candidate B Ramanath Rai.

Later, Sanjeev and his wife were admitted to Fr Muller Hospital in Thumbe. Bantwal rural police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Congress leader attacked BJP workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder

Chamundi hill temple worker found murdered

Scorpio seized along with Rs 2.17 crore cash at Molakalmuru

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State