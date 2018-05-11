Home States Karnataka

Indira Canteen by any other name will be just as tasty 

Indira Canteens, launched in August 2017, and established in all 197 wards of the city, have emerged as the welfare symbol of Siddaramaiah government, providing clean, nourishing vegetarian food.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhil George & Jas Bardia
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Indira Canteens, launched in August 2017, and established in all 197 wards of the city, have emerged as the welfare symbol of Siddaramaiah government, providing clean, nourishing vegetarian food at subsidised rates for the common man.On the eve of the state going to the polls,

The New Indian Express spoke to several regulars at various Indira Canteens who supported different political parties or ideologies. Ironically, people stopping at these eateries — the first of which was launched by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Jayanagar on August 15, 2017 — gave a marginal edge to the BJP in the assembly polls. The pro-BJP diners at Indira canteens felt that if the BJP came to power in Karnataka, the canteens would be renamed in a “more nationalistic manner”.

Sudhir M, an IT professional, is one such who suggests that the BJP rename Indira Canteens. “The BJP will change the name of the Indira Canteen to Kittur Rani Chennamma canteen or something more nationalistic,” he said. Arjun Rao, an ardent BJP supporter, suggested that the name should change to ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Canteen’.  

But there were pro-BJP customers, who although confident of a BJP edge at the polls, felt the name should not be changed and should continue as “Indira Canteens”. Thimmaiah, an engineering student predicted a hung assembly: “BJP has an edge; but no, they should not change the name of Indira Canteen if they win. They will only earn a bad name if they do so.”

Dayananda, a goods tempo driver, at an Indira Canteen, said, “The name might not change because it was a Congress plan, but if it is some other party that comes to power, they would probably get rid of them (Indira Canteens) or improvise them.” Sameer, a cab driver, and Shanta, a daily wage labourer, however, were confident that these canteens will run unhindered irrespective of which party comes to power, because they were set up for the good of the people.

Amutha Shetty, a schoolteacher, is sure that Congress will win and Indira Canteens, continue to flourish.  Srinivas ML, an auto driver, was confident of a clear victory for the BJP, but said the BJP cannot change the name as it is already registered.

Dayananda, a tempo driver, threw light on the probability of the victory of JD(S) claiming an incapability of either government. However, most diners at these canteens felt whichever party came to power, they would remember these canteens as gift to the common man to fill their tummies at affordable cost.
 (With inputs from Madhespriya K, Pragya Dwivedi, and Neetimoni Gogoi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indira Canteens vegetarian food BJP Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Final push and a day to ponder

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

RR Nagar polls countermanding ball in Election Commission court 

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies