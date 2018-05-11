It’s my last election, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As campaigning came to an end on Thursday, politicians have now resorted to reaching out to voters through recorded canvasing calls and bulk messages. In his pre-recorded voice message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the upcoming polls was his last election. “I am contesting my last election from Chamundeshwari constituency, in which I have taken up several development works,” the CM said, while appealing people to vote for him. Ironically, mobile users in Bengaluru, who are not voters in Chamundeshwari constituency, too were receiving the call. The Congress also sent out bulk messages claiming that the party has fulfilled promises it made to the people.