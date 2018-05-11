Home States Karnataka

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan accuses Siddaramaiah of being soft on SDPI, PFI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for warming up to Social Democratic Party of India and PFI fations that are posing threat.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:58 AM

Shivraj Singh Chauhan | File

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for warming up to Social Democratic Party of India and PFI factions that are posing threat to the nation.He said that the same Chief Minister has failed to act against the killing of 24 BJP- RSS workers in the state. Chauhan also hit out at Siddaramaiah for dividing Veerashaiva and Lingayat communities for political gains than focusing on the development of the state. BJP with strong leadership, ideology , past governance and cadre support has bright chances to come back as the people are in favour of B S Yeddyurappa leadership.

Chauhan said that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country in development mode. Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah, heading the world’s biggest party, has added strength in form of united cadres to unseat Siddaramaiah.

Asked whether the Karnataka elections will have any implication on Madhya Pradesh that is going for polls, Chauhan said that they will fight polls on development issue and claimed that they have utilised the programmes launched by the Union government.

