On last day of campaign, Amit Shah holds roadshow in Badami

Express News Service

BADAMI (BAGALKOT DISTRICT): BJP, which is going all guns to defeat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the May 12 assembly election, took out a massive roadshow in Badami on the last day of campaigning on Thursday. Following the roadshow, voter sentiment at the constituency — the most talked about segment this election where Siddaramaiah is pitted against BJP’s Sriramulu — is left interestingly poised.

An estimated 10,000 - 12,000 people marched along the streets in a show of strength by the BJP. While most of the star campaigners of the BJP held rallies in different parts of the state, BJP national president Amit Shah himself took part in the rally here along with party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu.

The roadshow began at around 12.15 pm from Basaveshwara Circle with thousands of people gathering along the route. The town had witnessed a similar gathering during the last day of filing of nominations when both Siddaramaiah and Sriramulu were in town. Speaking at the end of the rally, Shah said the BJP will secure a clear mandate and form the government.

During the rally, Shah also gave interviews to multiple TV channels — both local and national. While Shah left for Bengaluru after the roadshow, Sriramulu participated in another roadshow at Guledgudda — the second largest town in the constituency. The Congress, however, appeared to be undeterred by the BJP’s campaign. Speaking to The New Indian Express, C M Ibrahim said they were confident of a Congress victory. Commenting on the roadshow, Ibrahim quipped it was the “Antim Yatra” of the BJP.