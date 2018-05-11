Home States Karnataka

Police to summon MLA Munirathna for questioning

The Jalahalli police, who have registered an FIR against Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna and 13 others, are on the lookout for accused persons, in connection with seizure of voter IDs.

SLV Parkview apartment at Sharadambha Nagar in Jalahalli from where 9,896 voter IDs were seized; (inset) cards that were found inside the flat. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police, who have registered an FIR against Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna and 13 others, are on the lookout for accused persons, in connection with seizure of thousands of voter ID cards and counterfoils at a flat. Based on the complaint filed by Bhaskar J R, the Nodal Officer of the Model Code of Conduct Flying Squad in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency, the Jalahalli police had registered FIR against 14 persons including seven women.

According to the complaint, the flying squad received information about alleged election irregularities around 1 pm on Tuesday and rushed to SLV Park View Apartment at Srimatha Layout in Sharadamba Nagar in Jalahalli. After the police dispersed the mob that had gathered, the team went to flat no. 155 in the apartment and found thousands of Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC). They informed the senior officials and after a search, laptops, EPIC cards, printers and mobile phones were seized. The complaint stated that the house owner Manjula Nanjamari had rented out the flat to Rekha about a month ago and they, in connivance with others, were involved in electoral irregularities. 

The complaint also named MLA Munirathna. Based on the complaint, the police booked 14 people, including Munirathna, house owner Manjula Nanjamari and tenant Rekha under various sections of the IPC and Representation Of People Act.

The police have already questioned Manjula Nanjamuri and she is said to have claimed that she has no connection with the incident and does not know whether the tenant, Rekha, had allegiance to any political party. Besides, the security guards of the apartment, Manjula Nanjamuri’s son Sridhar and others were questioned by the police.The police will  also summon MLA Munirathna, who was named accused number 14 in the FIR, to question him. The other accused persons are absconding. 

