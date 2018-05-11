Home States Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi meets kin of Congman who died while campaigning 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the family of party Dharwad unit president H V Madalli at Hallikeri village on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the family of party Dharwad unit president H V Madalli at Hallikeri village on Thursday. Madalli, who suffered an injury on Tuesday after falling off a bullock cart while campaigning for Congress candidate Vinod Asuti, passed away at a private hospital in Hubballi on Thursday.

Rahul, who landed at Hubballi airport, straight went to Madalli’s house in Hallikeri and paid tribute to him. During his brief interaction with party workers and family of Madalli, Rahul hailed the former’s contribution to the party. Later, he held a closed-door meeting with the daughters and son of Madalli for about 10 minutes. Rahul was accompanied by Minister H K Patil, AICC in- charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal, former MLA DR Patil, and party leader Manikayam Tagore. 

Madalli’s son Venkatesh told reporters that Rahul expressed grief over the sudden death. 
“Rahul did not speak much, instead he patiently heard about the achievements of my father.  He also recalled many meetings with my father,” he said. Congress leader H K Patil told TNIE that Madalli was a true Congress man and his demise was a huge loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi H V Madalli Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Final push and a day to ponder

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

RR Nagar polls countermanding ball in Election Commission court 

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies