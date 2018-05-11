Home States Karnataka

Red tape, second Saturday keep some Bengalureans away from elections

Despite all the political noise and excitement surrounding the elections, a section of Bengalureans simply choose to stay indifferent.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Despite all the political noise and excitement surrounding the elections, a section of Bengalureans simply choose to stay indifferent. Anger against the political parties, the effort not take to procure a voter ID card or plain unwillingness to take a few hours off a precious Second Saturday holiday: the reasons to not exercise one’s franchise on May 12 are aplenty.

Savitra Rangarajan, employed in a multinational firm says, “I do not want to vote for the JD(S), BJP or Congress. I have the option of NOTA. But unless there is a legislation that says that if a constituency has a high number of NOTAs, the election there will be declared null and the governor or an administrator will be made to rule the constituency, even my NOTA vote will go waste.”Most of the disinterested voters Express spoke to have not even bothered to procure a voter ID card. 

Central government employee B G Renuka says, “I have just completed a year in Bengaluru. It does not make sense for me to take the effort of readying a voter ID card. If I end up in Bilaspur next year, then I will have to ready a voter ID card for that state.”G N Lokesh, employed in another multinational firm, insists he will vote. “I will press the NOTA button.” Atul Bohra, employed as a security guard in Karmelaram says, “Despite one of the houseowners here helping me apply for the voter card, I have not got it”

Asked to explain this apathy, political analyst N K Mohan Ram lays the blame for it on affluence and influence. “When you have sufficient money, a corporator or MLA will come to your doorstep, have tea with you and solve your problems. Why will an affluent person bother about which party comes to power. Take an area like Malleswaram, for example. With most residents here having children settled abroad and highly valued properties here, discussions are around dollars and stock markets. Why will they bother about local issues?” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
elections Karnataka vote

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Final push and a day to ponder

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

RR Nagar polls countermanding ball in Election Commission court 

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies