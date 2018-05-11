Home States Karnataka

Scorpio seized along with Rs 2.17 crore cash at Molakalmuru

Published: 11th May 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The election officials in association with Income Tax officials have seized Rs 2.17 crore from a Ballari registered Scorpio vehicle at Eddala Bhommanahatti village of Molakalmuru taluk on
Friday.

During the raid, the driver of the vehicle Uma Shankar was arrested and officials also seized the vehicle in this regard. The interrogation is still going on.

Molakalmuru has seen a high voltage contest with BJP's B Sriramulu contesting the elections and also presence of his friend and Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy.

