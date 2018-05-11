Home States Karnataka

Voters who gave original ID cards to neta’s men now a worried lot

The recent seizure of thousands of voter ID cards has left the residents of SBM Colony in Mathikere worried.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Sridevi S
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The recent seizure of thousands of voter ID cards has left the residents of SBM Colony in Mathikere worried. Reason: Early in January this year, a candidate’s associates had collected the original voter ID cards from the residents here, which falls under the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency. The residents feel that this may have something to do with the bulk ID card seizures and fear that their cards might have been tampered with or duplicated.

The ID cards were collected in January to distribute free sarees at a Congress leader’s residence. They were returned only after two days along with a saree in a customised box. Sumathi, a resident of 6th Cross, said, “The supporters came door-to-door and asked us for the voter ID cards. Without an iota of doubt, we gave it. Now, I’m afraid that they may have duplicated our cards. No one told us not to hand over original ID cards to anyone.”Another resident, who did not wish to be identified, said, “I had lost my ID card. They asked me to give the ID card number which I gave. I also got the free saree. Now I’m not sure if my number has been used in those fake cards.”

Suvarna, a resident of 8th Cross, said, “I am afraid we may not be able to vote this time. I am also worried that they may have given us fake cards back. They have collected ID cards from every household in my street. Only on election day we will know if we will be able to cast our vote or if a fake person has already cast our vote using duplicate IDs.”

Another resident, Fatima, said, “Though the candidate provides saree every year during January for Sankranti festival, this was the first time they collected our ID cards.”Another interesting fact here is that the ID cards were collected only from the women in the ward and the men were asked to provide their voter ID card numbers. Most people gave their ID cards to the supporters and have got back their original ID cards two days later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
voter ID cards Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency ID card seizures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Final push and a day to ponder

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

RR Nagar polls countermanding ball in Election Commission court 

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies