Youngsters, cast your vote, get free coffee and dosa

This assembly elections, youngsters who cast their votes on May 12, will get a chance to sip hot coffee with a mouth-watering dosa at a restaurant located in the heart of the city.

By Jas Bardia
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  This assembly elections, youngsters who cast their votes on May 12, will get a chance to sip hot coffee with a mouth-watering dosa at a restaurant located in the heart of the city. Nisarga Grand hotel located on the busy Nrupatunga Road, has come up with this idea to encourage youngsters to vote for this year’s assembly elections.

Speaking about it, the hotel owner, Krishna Raj SP said, “We have put out a notice about this at our hotel. Considering the poor voter turnout in the city, we have come up with this idea.”However, Krishna mentioned that a group of youngsters that visits their hotel regularly, were behind the idea. “The credit goes to a group of students from University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), who were discussing about elections in our hotel. During the discussions, they said their votes won’t matter, so they won’t vote. I intervened and explained how important their vote is.

Then, they started pulling my leg, and asked me to offer them free dosa and coffee, if they vote. I agreed to it,” explained Krishna Raj. So, now the young voters who visit this hotel on May 12 and show the indelible ink, will be served free dosa and coffee. Meanwhile, apart from youngsters, other voters will also get free coffee on that day if they cast votes.

Another restaurant, located at Manyata Tech Park, is offering 10% discount on the over all bill on election day, if they visit the restaurant and display the ink on their fingers — proof that they have voted. Amit Roy, Director, Watson and Slug, said that, “They can’t fool us as the ink used was  distinctly identifiable.”

In this restaurant, the offer is valid on Sunday as the restaurant will be closed on Saturday (May 12). This is part of the ‘show your ink’ campaign started by ‘Young Indians’ in association with Confederate of Indian Industries. “The sole motive is to promote and encourage voting by incentivising on board business entities,” said Laeeq Ali, Chair, Young Indians, Bengaluru.

