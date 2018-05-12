BJP hopes Brand Modi will work for it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Entering the battle with the cry ‘Mission 150’, BJP has projected itself as the ready alternative to replace the Siddaramaiah government. With BS Yeddyurapa back in the party as its Chief Ministerial candidate, the party’s strategy to romp home on Yeddyurappa’s pro-farmer image proved inadequate. The party was forced to do course correction by bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its match winner.

The shift in strategy was clearly evident when the party strategists further boosted Modi’s role by raising the number of his rallies from 15 to 21 as the pre-poll surveys predicted a hung assembly and second spot for BJP behind Congress. While Modi rallies drew huge crowds and succeeded in creating a buzz in favour of BJP, the million-dollar question that is being asked is will it succeed in triggering a pro-BJP swing of of 2 to 3 percent that BJP is hoping for. Most of the pre-poll surveys have predicted Congress having a 2% edge in vote percentage over BJP.

While Modi rallies boosted the morale of BJP cadres and put the party’s poll machinery on over drive at booth level, a key element behind BJP’s successes in many states, the party’s decision not to field BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra in Varuna constituency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yatheendra amounted to a ‘hit wicket’ for BJP as the party cadre in old Mysuru region almost rose in revolt.

The decision not only caused the party campaigning to lose steam in old Mysuru region, but may also cost the party dearly in terms of strengthening the party’s organisational base in the region in the long term.

BJP’s move to assign a bigger role for its MP Sriramulu by fielding him against Siddaramaiah at Badami and allowing him to contest from two constituencies is being seen as a smart one in expanding the party’s base among the tribal communities.BJP is banking heavily on Modi factor for that decisive push that could pull the party towards the magic number of 113 in the 224 member state assembly.