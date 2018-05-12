Home States Karnataka

Central Karnataka Good turnout expected, except in gloomy Ballari  

Voters are upbeat in Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumkur and Shivamogga districts, but the sentiment in Ballari district is different. 

Published: 12th May 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Election staff carrying Electronic Voting Machines to a polling station in Mysuru on Friday| Udayshankara S

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/ DAVANGERE: Voters are upbeat in Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumkuru and Shivamogga districts, but the sentiment in Ballari district is different. Election officials of all the central Karnataka districts are expecting good turnout on the voting day which is not less than 70 per cent. But, rains forecast may dampen enthusiasm.In Shivamogga, there is a lack of interest in urban areas. Political leaders are engaging Yuvaka Sanghas, self-help groups and folk artistes. 

“Youngsters are visiting villages to promote candidates, and they are handsomely paid. Money is given to a team leader who then distributes it,” says Parameshwarappa of Yalavatti village. In Ballari, the mood is sombre compared to last term. Money is less free flowing this time around. “Fall in enthusiasm among voters began in 2013 after the arrest of Reddy brothers,” says KC Kondaiah, the Congress MLC. T Govinda Vittal, a political expert, agrees. “Earlier, there were people everywhere. Today, we see only candidates and their followers”.

