Congress banking on Siddaramaiah government’s bhagyas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours before the polls, the Congress leaders in the state hope consolidation of minority, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST), Kuruba and other OBCs votes would help the party cross half-way mark of 113. Together these communities constitute over 50 per cent of total electorate in the state. The party also hopes to win support from Lingayat community, especially after the government’s bold decision on according minority religion status to the community. However, the party did not make it a poll issue fearing backlash from the community. “Out of 16 per cent Lingayat voters, even if 3 to 5 per cent support Congress, it willgood enough for the party,” said a senior Congress leader.

Apart from caste calculations, the party seem to be heavily banking on Siddaramaiah government’s performance. Its campaign too focused on projecting the government as one that fulfilled promises made during 2013 polls, while aggressively targeting BJP over illegal mining scam during its rule in 2008 to 2013.

To blunt BJP’s charge, especially from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the state government as “10 per cent government”, the Congress launched a sustained attack on BJP and its leadership over making BS Yeddyurappa CM candidate and giving tickets to those associated with Ballari Reddy brothers. It was one their main poll issues, apart from questioning Modi government’s commitment to farmers as the Centre had not responded to state government’s request to waive farm loans from nationalised banks.

While Siddaramaiah and state leaders were highlighting their achievements, party’s national leaders mostly targeted Modi and his government over demonetisation, GST and Rafale aircraft deal. However, those issues may not have much traction in the state elections, in which local issues and candidates are the crucial factors.

Unlike in the past, the Congress projected its Cm as a strong regional leader, who implemented a number of social welfare initiatives such as government’s flagship project Anna Bhagya and Indira Canteens. The party hopes that the strategy would help to retain power in the state, which is crucial for the party ahead of 2019 parliamentary elections.

What is likely to work for Congres

l Consolidation of minority & SCs/STs votes

l Number of social welfare programmes like Anna Bhagya/Indira Canteens

What is unlikely to work

l Seen as a party attempting to divide Lingayats

l CM Siddaramaiah contesting from two seats

Highlights of manifesto

l To spend B125,000 crore on irrigation for next five years.

l Increasing honorarium to B10,000 and B 6,000 for Anganwadi workers

Campaign strategies

l Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CM Siddaramaiah covered entire state

l Consolidating minority votes by attacking JD(S) as BJP’s B-team.

l Social media team that countered BJP’s online propaganda.

l Aggressively targeting BJP leaders including, including Yeddyurappa, who had gone to jail on corruption charges and in illegal mining cases