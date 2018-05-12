JD (S) accuses Siddaramaiah of giving money to voters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD(S) on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting elections from Chamundeshwari assembly segment in Mysuru, distributed cash and gifts to voters. In a complaint filed with the Chief Election Commissioner, the party has alleged that the CM campaigned with his followers after 6 pm on Thursday even after open-campaigning concluded and distributed cash.

“Our party candidate election agent filed a written complaint with the District Returning Officer seeking appropriate action against CM,” the complaint read. “The election officers of the concerned assembly segment are not responding to our complaints since the Congress candidate himself is a chief minister,” it added.