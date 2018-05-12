Home States Karnataka

JD (S) accuses Siddaramaiah of giving money to voters

JD(S) claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned with his followers after 6 pm and distributed cash and gifts to voters.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD(S) on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting elections from Chamundeshwari assembly segment in Mysuru, distributed cash and gifts to voters. In a complaint filed with the Chief Election Commissioner, the party has alleged that the CM campaigned with his followers after 6 pm on Thursday even after open-campaigning concluded and distributed cash.

“Our party candidate election agent filed a written complaint with the District Returning Officer seeking appropriate action against CM,” the complaint read.  “The election officers of the concerned assembly segment are not responding to our complaints since the Congress candidate himself is a chief minister,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah elections Mysuru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Today is the day

RR Nagar polling put off to May 28, counting on May 31

Overflowing drain drowns sleeping woman in her house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood