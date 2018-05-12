Overflowing drain drowns sleeping woman in her house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains claimed the life of a 54-year-old highly diabetic woman Rathnamma after an overflowing rajakaluve (storm water) flooded her house in KP Agrahara on Thursday night. The water washed her away as she lay asleep even as her medical condition prevented her from saving herself.

Surprisingly, neither the police nor the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials were aware of the incident even hours later as they were busy with election duties.

Shockingly, when one of the neighbours, Manjunath, alerted the fire and emergency personnel just after she drowned, they arrived at the spot without equipment to clear the water, and worse, they went to the neighbour’s house, not hers. Her body was found in her house on Friday afternoon when the flood water had cleared.Rathnamma stayed alone at her house after her husband’s death while her son stayed in a neighbouring area.