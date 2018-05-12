Home States Karnataka

Overflowing drain drowns sleeping woman in her house

Heavy rains claimed the life of a 54-year-old highly diabetic woman Rathnamma after an overflowing rajakaluve (storm water) flooded her house in KP Agrahara on Thursday night.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains claimed the life of a 54-year-old highly diabetic woman Rathnamma after an overflowing rajakaluve (storm water) flooded her house in KP Agrahara on Thursday night. The water washed her away as she lay asleep even as her medical condition prevented her from saving herself.
Surprisingly, neither the police nor the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials were aware of the incident even hours later as they were busy with election duties. 

Shockingly, when one of the neighbours, Manjunath, alerted the fire and emergency personnel just after she drowned, they arrived at the spot without equipment to clear the water, and worse, they went to the neighbour’s house, not hers. Her body was found in her house on Friday afternoon when the flood water had cleared.Rathnamma stayed alone at her house after her husband’s death while her son stayed in a neighbouring area. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rains floods Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Today is the day

RR Nagar polling put off to May 28, counting on May 31

Writer-critic Giraddi Govindaraj passes away

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood