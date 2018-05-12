Two CM hopefuls and there’s much mudslinging

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the final polling day here, voters in old Mysuru region are excited. They have witnessed campaigning of big leaders such as chief ministerial candidates Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy.

In Mysuru region, besides the CM hopefuls, there are veterans in the fray from here such as KPCC President G Parameshwara, A H Vishwanath, H D Revanna, S Ramesh Kumar, H C Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh, and a new face in Preetham Nagappa.

All three political parties made attempts to reach every voter because this contest can decide political futures, and there was much mudslinging from every side. Largely, there is an understanding that this polls will further cause polarisation of votes, realignment of loyalties and change in electoral equations, which could greatly sway the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Constituencies in this region are particularly important for Congress and JD(S) because this region, with its large Ahinda and Vokkaliga populations, is their stronghold. The BJP, who has not done well in this region in the past, has attempted to dent the other two parties’ chances. The BSP and SDPI too have thrown their hat into the ring.