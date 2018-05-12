Home States Karnataka

Two CM hopefuls and there’s much mudslinging

With the final polling day here, voters in old Mysuru region are excited. They have witnessed campaigning of big leaders such as chief ministerial candidates Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy. 

Published: 12th May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the final polling day here, voters in old Mysuru region are excited. They have witnessed campaigning of big leaders such as chief ministerial candidates Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy. 
In Mysuru region, besides the CM hopefuls, there are veterans in the fray from here such as KPCC President G Parameshwara, A H Vishwanath, H D Revanna, S Ramesh Kumar, H C Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh, and a new face in Preetham Nagappa.

All three political parties made attempts to reach every voter because this contest can decide political futures, and there was much mudslinging from every side. Largely, there is an understanding that this polls will further cause polarisation of votes, realignment of loyalties and change in electoral equations, which could greatly sway the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Constituencies in this region are particularly important for Congress and JD(S) because this region, with its large Ahinda and Vokkaliga populations, is their stronghold.   The BJP, who has not done well in this region in the past, has attempted to dent the other two parties’ chances. The BSP and SDPI too have thrown their hat into the ring. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah HD Kumaraswamy KPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Today is the day

RR Nagar polling put off to May 28, counting on May 31

Overflowing drain drowns sleeping woman in her house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood