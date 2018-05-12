Writer-critic Giraddi Govindaraj passes away

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Noted writer and critic Giraddi Govindraj died of cardiac arrest at his residence at Nirmal Nagar here on Friday evening. He was 79. According to his family members, Govindaraj complained of chest pain on Friday evening. He conveyed the same to his wife Saroj and the police who are guarding his house. The police personnel made arrangements to take him to a private hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Govindaraj was known for his works ‘Hidiyada Hadi’ and ‘Sannakategallu’. He authored books both in Kannada and English. Senior writer from Dharwad H V Kakhandiki expressed his grief over the demise of Govindraj. “It is an unbearable loss to the literary world,” he said. The family sources said the mortal remains of Govindaraj will be taken to his native village Abbigeri in Ron taluk of Gadag district, where the final rites will be held.