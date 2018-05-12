Home States Karnataka

Writer-critic Giraddi Govindaraj passes away

Noted writer and critic Giraddi Govindraj died of cardiac arrest at his residence at Nirmal Nagar here on on Friday evening. 

Published: 12th May 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Noted writer and critic Giraddi Govindraj died of cardiac arrest at his residence at Nirmal Nagar here on Friday evening. He was 79. According to his family members, Govindaraj complained of chest pain on Friday evening. He conveyed the same to his wife Saroj and the police who are guarding his house. The police personnel made arrangements to take him to a private hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Govindaraj was known for his works ‘Hidiyada Hadi’ and ‘Sannakategallu’. He authored books both in Kannada and English. Senior writer from Dharwad H V Kakhandiki expressed his grief over the demise of Govindraj. “It is an unbearable loss to the literary world,” he said. The family sources said the mortal remains of Govindaraj will be taken to his native village Abbigeri in Ron taluk of Gadag district, where the final rites will be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Giraddi Govindraj cardiac arrest Writer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Today is the day

RR Nagar polling put off to May 28, counting on May 31

Overflowing drain drowns sleeping woman in her house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood