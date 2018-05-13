High command will look into Dalit CM issue: G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara — who looked relaxed after the end of the assembly polls — on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would get an absolute majority. “The question of hung assembly never arises and we are going to form the government once again,” he told reporters.“None of the surveys have let us down as most of them have

predicted that we will emerge as the single largest party ... we will get 120 seats and form the government,” he added. ‘

On the issue of a Dalit chief minister, he clarified that the party high command will take note of Dalits’ aspiration as they were expressive in 2013 itself and take a call on it. Meanwhile, he observed that

there were dozen of aspirants for the top post, including himself, and ultimately the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will elect its leader. “I will convene the CLP after results as per procedure following the party’s directive and if it elects Siddaramaiah as chief minister, I have no objection,” he explained.