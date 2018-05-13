Home States Karnataka

JD(S) man has a monkey over for breakfast

JD(S) MLA C B Suresh Babu of Chikkanayakanahalli assembly constituency started his day by sharing his breakfast with a monkey.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:37 AM

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  JD(S) MLA C B Suresh Babu of Chikkanayakanahalli assembly constituency started his day by sharing his breakfast with a monkey. It was early in the morning when a monkey decided to pay Babu a visit. Babu’s supporters let it in believing that it could bring good luck for the MLA looking for a hattrick win. Babu gave the monkey a bite of mudde with some curry on it.

But noticing that it was not too pleased with the menu, he offered it upma, which it seemed to enjoy. Babu, son of former MLA late N Basavaiah, is facing a tough fight against BJP’s J C Madhuswami and Congress candidate T J Santhosh, son of Law Minister T B Jayachandra.

