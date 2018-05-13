Home States Karnataka

Karnataka votes with enthusiasm, Bengaluru plays spoilsport 

After witnessing months of hectic campaigning and leaders fly in and out of their constituencies, people of Karnataka turned out in large numbers to vote in the assembly election.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Voters show their Election Commission IDs before they cast their ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After witnessing months of hectic campaigning and leaders — both state and national — fly in and out of their constituencies, people of Karnataka turned out in large numbers to vote in the assembly election on Saturday. Chief Election Officer Sanjiv Kumar said voting across the 222 constituencies that went to polls crossed 70 per cent. In keeping with the trend, rural areas registered more voting than urban constituencies, and traditional high turnout regions of Old Mysuru and Coastal Karnataka did not disappoint. Urban parts, especially the four regions of Bengaluru, recorded the lowest voter turnouts, bringing down the state average. 

The Election Commission officials had initially expected the turnout to cross 2013’s figure of 71.45%. But the final count came to 70.91 %. A record of 71.9% was set in 1978. While Ramanagara recorded the highest voter turnout of 80%, Bengaluru South and North recorded a mere 49%. Coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada recorded a polling percentage of 73, 75 and 71 respectively.

“Voting percentages indicate the voters’ mood only when there is massive anti-incumbency and considerably high voter turnouts, but these figures are conservative,” said Narendra Pani, political analyst. He said the total voter percentage has seen a spike due to traditionally high-voting regions of competitive politics like Coastal and Southern Karnataka. 

Analysts also believe that, going by the voter turnout alone, the current Congress government has no reason to worry. “There is no sign of any wave against it. The numbers in coastal region are also not indicative of anything unsual or spectacular,” Pani said.The numbers in four regions of Bengaluru – Central (51%), North (49%), South (49%) and Urban (51%) — are well below the 2013 figures, a cause of worry for both the BJP and the Congress, which are locked in a close contest.

2018 Overall turnout: 70.91%
Highest voter turnout: Ramanagara 80%
Lowest turnout: Bengaluru North and South 49% 

2013 Overall turnout: 71.45%
Constituency with highest turnout: Hosakote (90.97%) in Bengaluru rural district
Constituency with lowest turnout: Sarvagnanagar (50.23%) in Bengaluru city 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru congress BJP Karnataka Election Voter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

High command will look into Dalit CM issue: G Parameshwara

JD(S) man has a monkey over for breakfast

A WoW moment for these two voters

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate