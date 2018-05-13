Techie flies from Malaysia to cast vote

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Techie Manohar Iyer (39) was all smiles at the polling booth. He had come all the way from Kuala Lampur in Malaysia, for just a few hours, to cast his vote. Iyer shared a selfie with the inked finger after voting at Shanthinikethana School in Banashankari, on Saturday.

Manohar Iyer

Speaking to TNIE, Iyer said, “I felt very proud after seeing so many youngsters standing in queue to cast their votes. Some were also bringing in elderly people along with them. I think media and social media played a key role to motivate people to vote, especially the first time voters. I also believe that voting is more important than just thinking about which party would win."I spent about `28,000 on tickets. But my vote costs more than this money. So, I don’t mind spending money to reach the city to vote,” he added.

Iyer believes that it is his duty to vote and is also the right thing to do to respect democracy. The IT professional, who leads a large team at a reputed firm, had recently posted his concerns on YouTube, appealing to Bengalureans to turn up in large numbers and vote without fail. He added, “I have never missed voting, including BBMP elections. I have voted every time.”He is currently residing in Kuala Lampur.