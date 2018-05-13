Home States Karnataka

Techie flies from Malaysia to cast vote

Techie Manohar Iyer (39) was all smiles at the polling booth. He had come all the way from Kuala Lampur in Malaysia, for just a few hours,  to cast his vote. 

Published: 13th May 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Techie Manohar Iyer (39) was all smiles at the polling booth. He had come all the way from Kuala Lampur in Malaysia, for just a few hours,  to cast his vote. Iyer shared a selfie with the inked finger after voting at Shanthinikethana School in Banashankari, on Saturday.

Manohar Iyer

Speaking to TNIE, Iyer said, “I felt very proud after seeing so many youngsters standing in queue to cast their votes. Some were also bringing in elderly people along with them. I think media and social media played a key role to motivate people to vote, especially the first time voters. I also believe that voting is more important than just thinking about which party would win."I spent about `28,000 on tickets. But my vote costs more than this money. So, I don’t mind spending money to reach the city to vote,” he added. 

Iyer believes that it is his duty to vote and is also the right thing to do to respect democracy. The IT professional, who leads a large team at a reputed firm, had recently posted his concerns on YouTube, appealing to Bengalureans to turn up in large numbers and vote without fail. He added, “I have never missed voting, including BBMP elections. I have voted every time.”He is currently residing in Kuala Lampur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysia vote Manohar Iyer Kuala Lampur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

High command will look into Dalit CM issue: G Parameshwara

JD(S) man has a monkey over for breakfast

A WoW moment for these two voters

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate