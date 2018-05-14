As dust settles, top guns unwind and plan

By Express News Service

Relaxed Siddaramaiah has good sleep

Free from the heat and dust of poll arena, Siddaramaiah, who completed five years as Chief Minister on Sunday, began his day at his residence in T K Layout, Mysuru. He had stayed here after exercising his ballot at his native village of Siddaramanahundi. He said that he had had a long and sound sleep before stepping out to meet Congress leaders who had arrived at his residence. He leisurely went through the newspapers, met Chamarajanagar MP R Dhruvanarayan and leaders from Chamundeshwari constituency to discuss exit polls.

His official twitter account also sent out a tweet in the morning taking a dig at exit polls, calling them ‘entertainment for 2 days’. Following this brief meeting, he attended a wedding held at a choultry in Kuvempunagar. He left for Bengaluru after the wedding by car. Siddaramaiah shared that he would take complete rest for the next two days at his Bengaluru residence. At a media interaction earlier in the day, Revealing the same to he had said that he hadn’t slept well for the past few days. He also sent out a second tweet from his account post noon, recalling that he had taken charge as CM on May 13, 2013. In Bengaluru, he met many supporters who called on him for an informal chat.

No rest till mission accomplished for BSY

While most of the netas preferred to relax and spend some quality time with their family a day after the poll battle drew to an end, BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa was in no mood to rest till the battle is taken to its logical conclusion. Yeddyurappa who was back from his Shikaripura constituency on Saturday night started his day at his Dollar’s Colony residence in Bengaluru on a busy note. He had a steady stream of visitors and he patiently interacted with party leaders who had arrived to discuss the emerging political situation. With most of the exit polls predicting a hung assembly, Yeddyurappa was getting feed back from party workers from all over the state on the prospects of BJP candidates. He was seen making notes and calculations on the number of seats the party would win. The feedback apparently perked up his mood and the BJP Chief Ministerial candidate disclosed his plans to host a lunch on Monday to thank party workers who had toiled hard over the last one month. Yeddyurappa is planning to return briefly to Shikaripura ahead of the declaration of results. His Twitter handle was largely silent, save for Mother’s Day wishes and wishes for Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his birthday.

Kumaraswamy leaves for Singapore

JD(S) Chief Ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy could not afford to sit back and relax. Kumaraswamy, who was suffering from an illness during campaigning, flew to Singapore with his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday morning. While his father and party supremo HD Deve Gowda said he left for Singapore to get some rest, sources close to the family stated that ‘Kumaranna” would also get some heath checkups done while in Singapore.

He is expected to rest for a few days before coming back, with indications that he may also be hospitalised there. Kumaraswamy was forced to cancel one of his Yatra’s ahead of polls due to his illness, and had spoken about his poor health condition during a campaign rally in Bengaluru.Kumaraswamy who underwent a heart valve replacement surgery had to cancel his show in Bengaluru on the last day of the campaign due to this health concern.