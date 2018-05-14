Home States Karnataka

Coast Guard gets state-of-the-art vessel

Around 9.30 am on Sunday morning, she appeared at the horizon with gleaming white and blue livery, the magnificent vessel armed with all modern weapon and navigation instruments and flying tricolor fl

ICGS Vikram arrived at NMPT on Sunday, making her maiden voyage to the home port | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:Around 9.30 am on Sunday morning, she appeared at the horizon with gleaming white and blue livery, the magnificent vessel armed with all modern weapon and navigation instruments and flying tricolor flag, slowly docked at Berth Number 1 of New Mangalore Port. After being commissioned at Chennai on April 11, Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram finally made her maiden voyage into her home port, Mangaluru.

The ship and her crew were formally welcomed by Coast Guard personnel throwing a ceremonial welcome at NMPT. Commandant of No 3 Coast Guard District, Satwant Singh received the guard of honour from the ship crew after embarking it upon the arrival. Addressing the event, the Commandant said that Vikram’s arrival at Mangalore will be a major milestone in augmenting the maritime security of Karnataka.

The ship will enhance Indian Coast Guard’s operational capabilities to discharge multifarious maritime tasks on Western Seaboard in general and the Maritime States of Karnataka in particular, he said.

