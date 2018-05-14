Home States Karnataka

Election Commission issues directives for Karnataka council elections

May 22 is the last date for filing nominations, and the last date for withdrawal is May 25.

May 14, 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ECI has issued directions to conduct elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies before June 21. There are three Graduates’ and three Teachers’ constituencies from which six Members of Legislative Councils will be elected. May 22 is the last date for filing nominations, and the last date for withdrawal is May 25. A poll shall be conducted between 8am and 4pm on June 8.

A total of 1,85,306 graduates are enrolled in all the three Graduates’ constituencies and 56,923 electors are enrolled for all Teachers’ constituencies.For a person to be eligible for enrolment in a Graduates’ constituency, he should have been a graduate of any university for at least three years before the qualifying date and should be a resident of the constituency concerned. The qualifying date is November 1, 2017.
To be eligible for enrolment in a Teachers’ constituency, the person should have engaged in teaching at any of the educational institutions  for at least three years.

