Former minister Hanume Gowda dies due to organ faliure

Published: 14th May 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former minister K H Hanume Gowda died after prolonged illness on Sunday. He was 86.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hassan a week ago and breathed his last following failure of multiple organs. ‘

Hanume Gowda had served as CADA minister in Veerappa Moily cabinet in 1994.He was elected as MLA three times on Congress ticket and once on BJP ticket. Hanume Gowda, hailing from K Bydrahalli in Hassan taluk, entered politics in 1972.

He also fought Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket from Hassan constituency and lost to HD Devegowda. Sources in the family said that the funeral  will be held at his native K Bydrahalli with state honours on Monday.

