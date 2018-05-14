Home States Karnataka

I will abide by high command’s decision,says K H Muniyappa

CM said he wouldn’t mind sacrificing top post to make way for a Dalit chief miinister

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Seven-time MP and former union minister K H Muniyappa will be in the race if the Congress high command decides to make a Dalit as chief minister, provided the party gets absolute majority.
Polling for the 2018 Assembly elections concluded successfully and several media groups released their exit poll results predicting a hung assembly in the state.

Chief  Minister Siddaramaiah who campaigned in various parts of the state told reporters on Sunday that he would not mind sacrificing the top post to make way for a Dalit chief minister.Siddaramaiah’s statement that he has no objection if the high command wishes to appoint a Dalit CM raised eyebrows of political stalwarts in the Congress as well as the opposition BJP and JD(S).

KPCC chief Parameshwara had said the party high command would take note of Dalits’ aspiration to have someone from the community as the CM. Parameshwara also made it clear that that there are a dozen aspirants for the top post.

Muniyappa said he will abide by the decision of the high command. He has served in the party in various positions and the party has also given him an opportunity to serve as union minister, he said.
Muniyappa said he won from Kolar LS constituency continuously for seven times in a row and worked for party candidates.It is the high command which will decide who will be the suitable candidate for the top post, he added.

