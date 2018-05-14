Home States Karnataka

In hung House, Tumkuru MP may be a dealmaker?

In the event of the state witnessing a hung assembly, Lok Sabha member S P Muddahanume Gowda is likely to play the key role in patching up Congress and JD(S).

Published: 14th May 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:In the event of the state witnessing a hung assembly, Lok Sabha member S P Muddahanume Gowda is likely to play the key role in patching up Congress and JD(S).

Mudduhanume Gowda has been in good terms with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda since 1994 when the latter helped him win Kunigal assembly seat against former minister late Y K Ramaiah, also a Vokkaliga leader.

In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Mudduhamune unsuccessfully contested on a JD(S) ticket. He contested again from Kunigal in 2013. However, owing to strong opposition, JD(S) gave a C form to D Nagarajaiah and the latter won.

Following this, Mudduhanume almost went to political oblivion. However, KPCC president Dr G Parameshwara gave him a Congress ticket to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Gowda, had said that Parameshwara has given him a ‘political rebirth’. K N Puttalingaiah, a political analyst said that in turn, he stood by Parameshwara and campaigned for him in Koratagere constituency. This could help Parameshwara get the plum post of deputy chief minister, analysts say.

