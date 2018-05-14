Home States Karnataka

Over 21,000 students write COMEDK UGET in Karnataka

This year, 5,700 more applications were received as against last year’s total of 70,665.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students seen after the examination at MSRIT in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who appeared for Under-Graduate Entrance Examination (UGET) 2018 conducted by Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental (COMEDK) across the nation on Sunday felt it was easy. This year 5,700 more applications were received as against the last year’s total number of 70,655 applications.

The exam was conducted at 291 centres across the country of which 108 centres were in Karnataka and 48 centres in Bengaluru. Likith R Bogase, an engineering seat aspirant from Sardar Patel PU College said, “I felt all the papers were easy and they were mostly memory-based. “

Some students felt Mathematics part was a but lengthy and Physics was the easiest. Students even said that some questions were repeated. The scientific calculator provided during exams came in handy for students. In Karnataka, out of 25,405 applicants, 21,889 attended the exam which translates to 86.16%.

However, there were few technical glitches at some of the city centres. As mentioned by an official communication by COMEDK, at 5 out of 48 centres in Bengaluru, a few students faced delay login. But students got the same time as others to write the paper.

One malpractice case was reported in West Bengal where a candidate was caught using mobile phone. The provisional answer key will be notified on the COMEDK website on May 17 2018 and the final answer key on May 25, 2018.

Several candidates who had registered for both COMEDK UGET and CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) felt it was a hectic day for them as both the entrance tests were scheduled on Sunday. CLAT was in the afternoon.

Students allege malpractice at B’luru CLAT centre

Several students appeared for the CLAT 2018 across the nation have alleged malpractices at one of the centres in Bengaluru.One of the students who took the test at a Sheshadripuram centre said, “At a centre located in Kengeri, the test continued till 8pm as against scheduled 3pm. Students were meanwhile seen going outside to make phone calls.” Several student groups are planning to take up the issue with the authorities responsible for holding the CLAT. “We will file an online complaint to the conducting authority on Monday and demand for re-exams,” said another CLAT candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

KERC likely to announce power tariff hike today

Post-poll party begins with offers on food, beer

Election Commission issues directives for Karnataka council elections

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'