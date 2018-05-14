Over 21,000 students write COMEDK UGET in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who appeared for Under-Graduate Entrance Examination (UGET) 2018 conducted by Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental (COMEDK) across the nation on Sunday felt it was easy. This year 5,700 more applications were received as against the last year’s total number of 70,655 applications.

The exam was conducted at 291 centres across the country of which 108 centres were in Karnataka and 48 centres in Bengaluru. Likith R Bogase, an engineering seat aspirant from Sardar Patel PU College said, “I felt all the papers were easy and they were mostly memory-based. “

Some students felt Mathematics part was a but lengthy and Physics was the easiest. Students even said that some questions were repeated. The scientific calculator provided during exams came in handy for students. In Karnataka, out of 25,405 applicants, 21,889 attended the exam which translates to 86.16%.

However, there were few technical glitches at some of the city centres. As mentioned by an official communication by COMEDK, at 5 out of 48 centres in Bengaluru, a few students faced delay login. But students got the same time as others to write the paper.

One malpractice case was reported in West Bengal where a candidate was caught using mobile phone. The provisional answer key will be notified on the COMEDK website on May 17 2018 and the final answer key on May 25, 2018.

Several candidates who had registered for both COMEDK UGET and CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) felt it was a hectic day for them as both the entrance tests were scheduled on Sunday. CLAT was in the afternoon.

Students allege malpractice at B’luru CLAT centre

Several students appeared for the CLAT 2018 across the nation have alleged malpractices at one of the centres in Bengaluru.One of the students who took the test at a Sheshadripuram centre said, “At a centre located in Kengeri, the test continued till 8pm as against scheduled 3pm. Students were meanwhile seen going outside to make phone calls.” Several student groups are planning to take up the issue with the authorities responsible for holding the CLAT. “We will file an online complaint to the conducting authority on Monday and demand for re-exams,” said another CLAT candidate.