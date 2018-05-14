Home States Karnataka

Post-poll party begins with offers on food, beer

After a high intensity campaign and hectic voting day, Bengalureans woke up to open pubs and bars on Sunday.

Voters show off their inked fingers at a pub in the city on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a high intensity campaign and hectic voting day, Bengalureans woke up to open pubs and bars on Sunday. They had been closed from 5 pm on May 10 till midnight on May 12.Amung Shimray who works at Shiro, a pan Asian restaurant and pub in UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, that offers Japanese, Balinese and Chinese cuisine, said, “Compared to last Sunday when we had 150 customers, we had 200 today, and we had customers coming in right after we opened post noon. We are open till midnight.”

Monappa, Operations Supervisor at Hard Rock Cafe, said, “We generally have around 150 customers but today there was at least a 20 per cent to 30 per cent rise in the number of customers. We opened at noon and had many customers for lunch.”

Though Bengaluru saw a poor voter turnout on Saturday, those who did get their finger inked came out in droves on Sunday to avail discounts and lap up products off the shelves. There was brisk sales of products that were up for grabs if one showed proof of voting. Big Wong XL in Koramangala offered 5 per cent off on Chinese, Thai, and Sushi cuisine.

Slug restaurant in Nagawara offered 10 per cent off on Continental, European and Italian food. Brown Apron in HBR Layout offered Rs 50 off on all its products above Rs 500.  Brown Apron is an online fresh meat store that offers chicken, mutton, fish, and duck meat with free home delivery.Prakash Ganiger, counter manager, Pecos - Classic, Brigade Road, said, “Generally on a Sunday we have around 60 customers. But today we had at least 90 customers. We opened at 10.30 am and in half an hour customers started pouring in. The numbers may go up as we are open till 11.30 pm.”

Farico Silk Arcade and Fashions near Ring Road Junction on Marathahalli Main Road offered 5 per cent discount on all its garments and accessories. Saeed KM, Managing Partner, Farico, said, “We had at least 20 people availing discount on the clothes they purchased. Actually, a lot of them did not know as it has been put up only on the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) website.”

Sankara Eye Hospital, Anand Sweets and Savouries, Watson’s Grub Pub, Bodycraft Salon and Mannar’s restaurant offered discounts on their products and services too, a lot of them extending till 31st May.

