This will be my last election, not political act: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Karnataka Assembly polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that the Congress would retain power in the southern state and said this was his last election.

Speaking to reporters in Chamundeshwari constituency, the Congress leader said, “This will be my last election.” However, he clarified that he would continue in active politics but stay away from contesting elections in future. “Even a great leader like Dr B R Ambedkar had a very brief stint in electoral politics, but he had a huge influence on Indian politics,” the CM elaborated on his decision.

Brushing aside the exit polls, most of which have predicted a fractured verdict with some pointing towards a possible defeat for the Congress, the CM tweeted, “Relying on a poll about polls is like a person who can’t swim, crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet, you drown (sic).” “So, dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back (sic),” he said in another tweet.