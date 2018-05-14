Home States Karnataka

This will be my last election, not political act: CM Siddaramaiah

However, he clarified that he would continue in active politics but stay away from contesting elections in future.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Karnataka Assembly polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that the Congress would retain power in the southern state and said this was his last election.

Speaking to reporters in Chamundeshwari constituency, the Congress leader said, “This will be my last election.” However, he clarified that he would continue in active politics but stay away from contesting elections in future. “Even a great leader like Dr B R Ambedkar had a very brief stint in electoral politics, but he had a huge influence on Indian politics,” the CM elaborated on his decision.

Brushing aside the exit polls, most of which have predicted a fractured verdict with some pointing towards a possible defeat for the Congress, the CM tweeted, “Relying on a poll about polls is like a person who can’t swim, crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet, you drown (sic).”   “So, dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back (sic),” he said in another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Modi turned tables, BJP will form government in Karnataka: Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka polls: Intel reports give Congress edge over others

Coast Guard gets state-of-the-art vessel

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'