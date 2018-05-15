Elections over, power tariff hiked across Karnataka

Home States Karnataka

The tariff hike had to be put off because of the election model code of conduct.

The tariff hike had to be put off because of the election model code of conduct.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Power tariffs across the state were hiked on Monday with the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) announcing an average increase of 38 paise per unit, which includes an increase in fixed charges for BESCOM customers, and an average increase of 30 paise per unit for customers of other ESCOMs. This amounts to an overall increase in tariff by around 5.30% across the state. 

The tariff hike, initially supposed to be announced during the end of April, had to be put off because of the election model code of conduct. However, the rates will be effective April 1 and the difference will be adjusted in next month’s bill, the Commission said. Fixed charges have been hiked by `5 per kVA for some categories and `10 per kVA for other categories of low-tension installations across all regions. 

As per the new tariff order, domestic consumers in BBMP and other municipal corporation areas under BESCOM will now pay an average of 25 paise more per unit. The same category of consumers under the jurisdiction of other electricity supply companies will pay between 20 and 25 paise/unit depending on the units of power consumed, said KERC chairperson M K Shankarlinge Gowda at a press conference to announce the hike. For industrial consumers, the power tariffs across the state have been hiked between 20 and 25 paise/unit.

Commercial consumers under BESCOM will pay 25 paise more per unit while high-tension (HT) consumers in other ESCOM areas will pay 20 paise more per unit. This year, the state government will have to cough up Rs 11,048 crore as subsidy to be paid to ESCOMs for supplying power to 27.17 lakh irrigation pumpsets and 28.42 lakh households under various schemes. An allotment of around `8,000 crore had been made for this in this year’s state budget but the government will have to make up for the shortfall of around  Rs 3,000 crore. 

“The growth in consumption of High Tension (HT) consumers has not been as expected. In order to provide incentives to industry, we have announced a special incentive discount of `1/unit for all HT consumers who use energy between 10 am and  6 pm and `2/unit for those consuming power between 10 pm and 6am,” said KERC chairperson M K Shankarlinge Gowda at a press conference to announce the hike. 

He said that keeping in mind environment-friendly measures, KERC had decided that effluent and sewage water treatment plants (STPs) located within the premises of consumer installations will be charged the same tariff as applicable to the installations. Earlier, STPs were being charged commercial rates even if located in apartment complexes. “The Commission has also approved LT and HT industrial category tariffs for solid waste processing plants considering the environmental and social benefits,” he said. 

BESCOM
Domestic under village panchayats
All slabs: 25 paise hike
Fixed charges: `10 hike
LT commercial under BBMP, municipal corporations and urban local bodies
All slabs: 25 paise hike
Fixed charges: `10 hike
LT commercial under village panchayats
All slabs: 25 paise hike
Fixed charges: `10 hike
OTHER ESCOMS
Domestic under urban local bodies and municipal corporations
All slabs: 25 paise hike
Fixed charges: `10 hike
Domestic under village panchayats
0-30 KWH: 20 paise increase
Other slabs: 25 paise increase
Fixed charges: `10 increase
LT commercial under municipal corporations and urban local bodies
All slabs: 25 paise increase
Fixed charges: `10 increase
LT commercial under village panchayats
All slabs: 25 paise increase
Fixed charges: `10 increase
Pvt educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, heating and motive power
All slabs: 25 paise increase
Fixed charges: `5 increase

