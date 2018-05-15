Karnataka: Communal clashes in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed in and around Belagavi after a group of miscreants started pelting stone near a prayer house at Fort Road, while celebrating the victory of their candidates in assembly elections, in Belagavi on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, a group of youths who were celebrating the victory of their candidate all of a sudden turned violent and started pelting stones near a prayer house.

A few among them shouted slogans against Pakistan and its supporters while pelting stones.

After the news was spread in the city clashes commenced in several sensitive areas. A couple of vehicles were burnt and stones were pelted at Kasai Galli, Tengenkeri Galli, Kamat Galli, Darbar Galli and surrounding areas.

Police have rushed to the spot and are trying to control the situation.