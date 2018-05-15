Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Communal clashes in Belagavi

According to sources, a group of youths who were celebrating the victory of their candidate all of a sudden turned violent and started pelting stones near a prayer house.

Published: 15th May 2018 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP workers dance to celebrate the party's lead on more than 110 Assembly seats as the counting of votes is in progress outside the party office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed in and around Belagavi after a group of miscreants started pelting stone near a prayer house at Fort Road, while celebrating the victory of their candidates in assembly elections, in Belagavi on Tuesday evening.

Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP chief Amit Shah says will form New India under PM Modi by 2022

A few among them shouted slogans against Pakistan and its supporters while pelting stones.

After the news was spread in the city clashes commenced in several sensitive areas. A couple of vehicles were burnt and stones were pelted at Kasai Galli, Tengenkeri Galli, Kamat Galli, Darbar Galli and surrounding areas.

Police have rushed to the spot and are trying to control the situation.

