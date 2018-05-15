Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: An election fought on money power

An all-time-high Rs 92.70 crore were seized from 33 segment districts, of which Gadag topped after Rs 15.31 crore were confiscated from there.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

The flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities seized Rs 15.63 cr, Rs 45.78 cr and Rs 63.07 lakh, respectively. (File | Reuters)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting elected to Karnataka Legislative Assembly has been valued far more than it was hitherto, if one were to go with the value of cash and other gifts – purportedly meant to buy votes – seized by enforcing authorities in the runup to the polls.

An all-time-high Rs 92.70 crore were seized from 33 segment districts, of which Gadag topped after Rs 15.31 crore were confiscated from there. Ramanagara, with the figure standing at `9.99 lakh, brought up the rear.

Bengaluru Rural district took the second place as `7.80 were seized from there. The next three districts are Tumakuru (`4.89 cr), Belagavi (`4.55 cr) and BBMP North (`3.57 cr).

Similarly, among low-cash seizure districts, Kodagu took the second spot, from where `10.56 lakh were seized, and was followed by Dakshina Kannada (`16.39 lakh), Yadgir (`25.58 lakh) and Raichur (`28.41 lakh).After the model code of conduct came into force in state, the I-T department contributed to ensure free and fair election in a big way by seizing `30.65 cr, one third of what Election Commission seized.
As per statistics obtained from the EC, seizure of cash this time is more than six times of what was seized during the 2013 assembly elections, as it was `14.42 cr then.

This time, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities seized `15.63 cr, `45.78 cr and `63.07 lakh, respectively. The teams went on to release `2.91 cr, `32.37 cr and `62 lakh respectively.
The teams handed over cash to the I-T department where the amount crossed `10 lakh. Cash handed over to I-T department is `32.99 cr, `5.30 cr and `5.50 cr respectively as this has to be checked for tax evasion. 
Liquor seized at 5.40 lakh litres is eight times higher than that seized in 2013 when 67,953 litres was seized. That works out to `24.83 cr worth now, against `5.40 lakh worth then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Application for Japan government scholarships now open

Elections over, power tariff hiked across Karnataka

electricity, power, grid

KERC makes concessions for industry

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets