Work can wait, Bengaluru folks take off to follow poll results

Not just for cricket and football matches, people in the city are taking a day off from work on Tuesday just to follow assembly election results.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of youngsters show off their inked fingers and take a selfie after exercising their franchise in Karnataka polls in Benagluru on Saturday, 12 May 2018. (EPS | Nagaraj Gadekal)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

MYSURU: Not just for cricket and football matches, people in the city are taking a day off from work on Tuesday just to follow assembly election results. While they took a whole-day’s leave, others preferred “work from home” to watch the results unfold live.This year, assembly polls took a curious turn with no party sure of a clear majority according to the exit polls. It’s a do-or-die situation for Congress, it’s a matter of prestige  for BJP and  an existential struggle for JD(S). This intensely fought polls is drawing the interest of hardcore party supporters of BJP, Congress or JDS.

K A Chandrakanth, IT professional, has taken a day off on Tuesday. “A few of my friends and I are are meeting at friend’s place to watch results live on television. If we go to work, we may not read the pulse of it right. Like we watch a cricket match, some of us from different software firms decided to watch it together. There is so many exit polls, some says it will be hung. We are curious,” he said. What did he tell at his office? “Nothing, just applied for a casual leave,” he added.

Sridhar M N, a techie who works with an MNC, too is taking off. “I cannot sit at office, asking the updates from others. There is social media, but I am not into that. I prefer sitting in front of TV... this excitement comes only once in five years. I am very much interested in state politics, and this one has taken an interesting turn,” he said. There are those who have applied for “sick leave”. Mahesh (name changed) who works at Vikasa Soudha is also planning to stay back at home. “I have not informed office. On Tuesday morning, I will apply for a sick leave. I personally want JD(S) to win more seats or come to power,” he said.

Priyamvadha Srinivas, who works as a developer at one of the leading IT firm in Indiranagar, is working from home. “At home, my husband who met with an accident two weeks back is on leave as his leg is fractured. My brother-in-law and his wife too have taken off. At my in-laws’ house, everyone is interested in politics. So, I decided to work from home, so that I do not miss the event and can work as well. It’s like a feast. My mother-in-law will prepare non-vegetarian dishes along with sweets. We are going to celebrate the festival of democracy. We personally want BJP to come, but any party with a stable government is preferred,” she added.

Karnataka polls BJP Congress JD(S)

