Maski Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil missing, likely to back BJP in Karnataka

It must be noted that Patil who won elections with the slight margin of 213, in 2008, became MLA for the first time from the BJP ticket.

Published: 17th May 2018 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: At the protest site where Congress and JD(S) jointly protested, while B S Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, Maski assembly constituency Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil was believed to be missing. 

It must be noted that Patil who won elections with the slight margin of 213, in 2008, became MLA for the first time from the BJP ticket. However, he switched loyalty in 2013 and contested from Congress ticket and retained his seat. This time there was a tough fight between Patil and BJP’s Basanagouda Turvihal. 

According to certain sources, Pratap Gowda Patil this time wished to contest on a BJP ticket sensing that the party may come to power with a simple majority. A source said “He wanted to contest from BJP ticket, he pacified his desire suspecting backfire. In the beginning, Patil felt that, it would become easy for him to win if he had contested from the BJP. But since some villages from Sindhanur taluk also comes under Manvi and Congress leader Hampanagouda Badarli may work against him, if he joined BJP, Patil decided to stay in the Congress.”

It Maski, there was a BJP wave and it was evident with the fight the party gave against the Congress. At present, Patil is not reachable and the Congress is citing health issues for Patil and other MLAs who are in the missing list. When Yeddyurappa was chief minister in 2008 and post than, it is said that Patil was very comfortable working with him. 

