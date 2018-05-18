Girl who went missing from Hassan district finds family after seven years

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: A girl who went missing has found her parents after seven years, in Devihalli of Belur taluk in Hassan district. Renuka, daughter of Hanumanta Bovi, went missing at the age of eight from Devihalli. Belur police had registered a case following a missing complaint from her father in this regard. The parents also continuously searched for their daughter in Hassan and adjacent district and finally lodged a complaint to District Children Welfare Committee.

The integrated children protection unit which is working for the welfare of abandoned children and missing children bureau made sincere efforts to trace the girl.They finally came to the conclusion that Renuka had been staying in Mandya children welfare centre under the name of Rekha. Renuka had joined the children welfare centre at Mandya with the name Rekha since she left her native. While joining the centre, Renuka failed to give proper information to the members of the committee in Mandya.

Recently, the committee members thoroughly interrogated the girl and verified her history. Then they brought her to Belur town and handed her over to the parents following the directions of district children welfare committee recently.

The members of Mandya children welfare committee had shifted the girl to Mysore centre after she crossed 14 years of age. According to Hanumanta Bovi, he never expected his daughter return home.

His daughter went missing without any reason and due to communication gap and lack of knowledge, they could not trace her earlier. Expressing happiness, Hanumanta said that his daughter Renuka has grown up and also completed her SSLC.

“My daughter has returned house after a gap of seven years with blessings of God,” he added. Renuka refused to comment in this regard. Komala, president of District Children Welfare Committee said that the girl could not be traced for seven years due to lack of information from her parents. Changing her name while joining welfare centre is one of the main reasons she could not be traced.